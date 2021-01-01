Snapdragon 625 vs Helio P90
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 214K vs 101K
- Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|39666
|83211
|GPU
|11126
|42905
|Memory
|27970
|47737
|UX
|20189
|45218
|Total score
|101191
|214928
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
171
Helio P90 +128%
390
Multi-Core Score
1021
Helio P90 +43%
1461
|Image compression
|75.05 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|9.85 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|18.85 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.55 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|6.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.4 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|366.8 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and Helio P90
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|970 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|3
|Shading units
|96
|12
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|November 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8953
|MT6779
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
