We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 214K vs 101K
  • Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 625
vs
Helio P90

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 625
101191
Helio P90 +112%
214928
CPU 39666 83211
GPU 11126 42905
Memory 27970 47737
UX 20189 45218
Total score 101191 214928
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 625
171
Helio P90 +128%
390
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 625
1021
Helio P90 +43%
1461
Image compression 75.05 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.85 images/s -
Speech recognition 18.85 words/s -
Machine learning 12.55 images/s -
Camera shooting 6.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.4 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 366.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and Helio P90

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Adreno 500 PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 970 MHz
Execution units 1 3
Shading units 96 12
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 APU 2.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 November 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MSM8953 MT6779
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site MediaTek Helio P90 official site

