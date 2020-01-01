Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 625 vs MediaTek MT6580 – what's better?

Snapdragon 625 vs MediaTek MT6580

Snapdragon 625
Snapdragon 625
VS
MediaTek MT6580
MediaTek MT6580

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6580 (Mali-400 MP1 ) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Performs 20.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • Supports 73% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 4.3 GB/s)
  • 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 625 +149%
87799
MediaTek MT6580
35239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and MediaTek MT6580

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 512 MB
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-400 MP1
Architecture Adreno 500 Utgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz 500 MHz
Cores - 1
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 533 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 4.3 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 2 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2016 January 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MSM8953 MT6580
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site MediaTek MT6580 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6580 and Snapdragon 625 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish