Snapdragon 625 vs MediaTek MT6580
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6580 (Mali-400 MP1 ) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Performs 20.7x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- Supports 73% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 4.3 GB/s)
- 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 625 +149%
87799
35239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1032
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|-
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali-400 MP1
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Utgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|-
|1
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|533 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|4.3 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|2 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8953
|MT6580
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|MediaTek MT6580 official site
