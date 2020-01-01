Snapdragon 625 vs MediaTek MT6739
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the newer 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Performs 5.9x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 625 +77%
87799
49680
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1032
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GE8100
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|570 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|21 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|MT6177M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8953
|MT6739
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
