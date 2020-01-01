Snapdragon 625 vs MediaTek MT6753
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek MT6753 (Mali T720 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- Announced later
- 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of MediaTek MT6753
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 625 +99%
87799
44168
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 625 +44%
171
119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625 +65%
1032
624
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali T720 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|36 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|March 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8953
|MT6753
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|MediaTek MT6753 official site
