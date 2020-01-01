Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the 4-core Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Performs 5.2x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Supports 40% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 625 +95%
87799
44910
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 625 +35%
171
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625 +152%
1032
410
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|24
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8953
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
