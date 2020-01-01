Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 429
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the newer 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 6.4 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 625 +47%
87799
59877
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1032
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8953
|SDM429
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
