Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 435
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 625 +72%
87799
51164
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 625 +36%
171
126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625 +76%
1032
585
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8953
|MSM8940
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
