Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 6.4 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Snapdragon 439 +4%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625 +27%
1032
810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
88825
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8953
|SDM439
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
