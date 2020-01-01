Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 439 – what's better?

Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 439

Snapdragon 625
VS
Snapdragon 439

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 6.4 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Announced 2 years and 5 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 439

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 650 MHz 450 MHz
Number of ALUs 96 96
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 5 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2016 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MSM8953 SDM439
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 625 or ask any questions
