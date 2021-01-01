Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Announced 4-years later
- Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 103K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|39666
|-
|GPU
|11126
|-
|Memory
|27970
|-
|UX
|20189
|-
|Total score
|103789
|126951
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
171
Snapdragon 480 +129%
391
Multi-Core Score
1041
Snapdragon 480 +38%
1432
|Image compression
|75.05 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|9.85 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|18.85 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.55 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|6.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.4 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|366.8 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|128
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8953
|SM4350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
