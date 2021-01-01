Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 480

Snapdragon 625
VS
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 625
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 103K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 625
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 625
103789
Snapdragon 480 +22%
126951
CPU 39666 -
GPU 11126 -
Memory 27970 -
UX 20189 -
Total score 103789 126951

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 75.05 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.85 images/s -
Speech recognition 18.85 words/s -
Machine learning 12.55 images/s -
Camera shooting 6.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.4 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 366.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 650 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 128
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 X51
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2016 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MSM8953 SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

