Snapdragon 630 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Has 6 more cores
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of Apple A9
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 117K
- Supports 40% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 10.66 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Apple A9 +210%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
996
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
117454
Apple A9 +45%
170365
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Apple A9
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 508
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|6
|Shading units
|96
|192
|FLOPS
|163 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|10.66 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 642
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2048 x 1536
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM630
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
|-
