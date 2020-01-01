Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 630 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Snapdragon 630 vs Apple A9

Snapdragon 630
Snapdragon 630
VS
Apple A9
Apple A9

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Has 6 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of Apple A9
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 117K
  • Supports 40% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 10.66 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 630
176
Apple A9 +210%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 630
117454
Apple A9 +45%
170365

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2200 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 1 6
Shading units 96 192
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM630 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
8 (100%)
Total votes: 8

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 630
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 630
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 630
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 630
5. Mediatek Helio P60 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
6. Apple A13 Bionic vs Apple A9
7. Apple A12 Bionic vs Apple A9
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Apple A9
9. Apple A11 Bionic vs Apple A9
10. Apple A10 Fusion vs Apple A9

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Snapdragon 630, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish