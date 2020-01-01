Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 630 vs Kirin 655 – what's better?

Snapdragon 630 vs Kirin 655

Snapdragon 630
Snapdragon 630
VS
Kirin 655
Kirin 655

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Performs 4.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 117K vs 66K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +17%
996
Kirin 655
850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 630 +77%
117454
Kirin 655
66542

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Kirin 655

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2120 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2017 December 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM630 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or HiSilicon Kirin 710
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
6. HiSilicon Kirin 655 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
7. HiSilicon Kirin 655 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
8. HiSilicon Kirin 655 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
9. HiSilicon Kirin 655 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
10. HiSilicon Kirin 655 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 655 and Snapdragon 630, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish