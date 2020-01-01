Snapdragon 630 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 630 +18%
90219
76609
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Kirin 659 +10%
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +10%
987
894
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 508
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|163 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|10.66 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 642
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2048 x 1536
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM630
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
|-
