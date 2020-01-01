Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 630 vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 630 +18%
90219
Kirin 659
76609
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 630
176
Kirin 659 +10%
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +10%
987
Kirin 659
894

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2017 January 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM630 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 659 and Snapdragon 630 or ask any questions
