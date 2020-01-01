Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 630 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 160K vs 117K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 630
176
Kirin 710A +84%
323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630
996
Kirin 710A +17%
1170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 630
117454
Kirin 710A +36%
160009

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM630 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710A and Snapdragon 630, or ask any questions
