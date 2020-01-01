Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 630 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

Snapdragon 630 vs Kirin 955

VS
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Performs 34% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Supports 140% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 10.66 GB/s)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 630
176
Kirin 955 +94%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630
996
Kirin 955 +10%
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 630
117454
Kirin 955 +1%
119162

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 April 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM630 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 955 and Snapdragon 630, or ask any questions
