We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Supports 170% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 10.66 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 208K vs 117K
  • Performs 73% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.3

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 630
176
Kirin 960 +119%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630
996
Kirin 960 +61%
1600
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 630
117454
Kirin 960 +78%
208614

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1037 MHz
Execution units 1 8
Shading units 96 128
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 October 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM630 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site -

