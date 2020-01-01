Snapdragon 630 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 172% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Kirin 970 +123%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
987
Kirin 970 +41%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 508
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|-
|12
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|163 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|10.66 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 642
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2048 x 1536
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM630
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 630
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 630
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 630
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 630
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Kirin 970
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) vs Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970