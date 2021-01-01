Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 630 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Snapdragon 630 vs Dimensity 1000L

Snapdragon 630
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Snapdragon 630
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 115K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 630
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 630
115554
Dimensity 1000L +188%
333006
CPU 43446 124605
GPU 14746 97817
Memory 29560 68951
UX 25968 44792
Total score 115554 333006
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 70.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.22 images/s -
Speech recognition 18.35 words/s -
Machine learning 12.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.58 images/s -
HTML 5 1.27 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 323.5 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 6 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 1 9
Shading units 96 144
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 November 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM630 MT6885Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Snapdragon 630, or ask any questions
