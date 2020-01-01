Snapdragon 630 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
14
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 more cores
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 117K vs 80K
- Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Supports 30% higher memory bandwidth (13.9 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +8%
176
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +83%
996
544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 630 +46%
117454
80259
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 508
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|163 Gigaflops
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|10.66 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 642
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2048 x 1536
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM630
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
