We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 117K vs 80K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Supports 30% higher memory bandwidth (13.9 against 10.66 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +83%
996
Helio A22
544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 630 +46%
117454
Helio A22
80259

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 6 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2017 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM630 MT6762M
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

