Snapdragon 630 vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Performs 3.9x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 117K vs 90K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Supports 40% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +30%
176
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +111%
996
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 630 +30%
117454
90289
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Helio G25
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 508
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|163 Gigaflops
|41.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|10.66 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 642
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2048 x 1536
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM630
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
