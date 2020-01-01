Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 630 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

Snapdragon 630 vs Helio G35

Snapdragon 630
Snapdragon 630
VS
Helio G35
Helio G35

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 117K vs 109K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Supports 40% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 10.66 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630
996
Helio G35 +1%
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 630 +8%
117454
Helio G35
109082

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2017 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM630 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
5. Mediatek Helio P60 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or MediaTek Helio G35
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or MediaTek Helio G35
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or MediaTek Helio G35
9. MediaTek Helio G80 or MediaTek Helio G35
10. MediaTek Helio G70 or MediaTek Helio G35

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Snapdragon 630, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish