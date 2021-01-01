Snapdragon 630 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 4-years and 2-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 196K vs 135K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|45184
|65730
|GPU
|16398
|42693
|Memory
|32309
|42099
|UX
|39471
|44322
|Total score
|135798
|196635
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
176
Helio G88 +94%
342
Multi-Core Score
987
Helio G88 +34%
1321
|Image compression
|70.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|9.22 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|18.35 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.58 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.27 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|323.5 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 508
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|163 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|10.66 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 642
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2048 x 1536
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM630
|MT6769H
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
