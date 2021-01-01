Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 630 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Snapdragon 630 vs Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 4-years and 2-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 196K vs 135K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 630
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 630
135798
Helio G88 +45%
196635
CPU 45184 65730
GPU 16398 42693
Memory 32309 42099
UX 39471 44322
Total score 135798 196635
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 630
176
Helio G88 +94%
342
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 630
987
Helio G88 +34%
1321
Image compression 70.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.22 images/s -
Speech recognition 18.35 words/s -
Machine learning 12.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.58 images/s -
HTML 5 1.27 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 323.5 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM630 MT6769H
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G88 and Snapdragon 630, or ask any questions
