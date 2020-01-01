Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 630 vs Helio P22 – what's better?

Snapdragon 630 vs Helio P22

Snapdragon 630
Snapdragon 630
VS
Helio P22
Helio P22

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 630 +17%
90219
Helio P22
76843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 May 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM630 MT6762R
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P22 and Snapdragon 630 or ask any questions
