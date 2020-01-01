Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 630 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Performs 3.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 117K vs 103K
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Supports 40% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 10.66 GB/s)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +15%
176
Helio P23
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +16%
996
Helio P23
859
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 630 +14%
117454
Helio P23
103316

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2017 August 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM630 MT6763V/CT
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

