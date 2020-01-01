Snapdragon 630 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Supports 40% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +4%
176
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +1%
987
975
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
96147
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 508
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|163 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|10.66 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 642
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2048 x 1536
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|December 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM630
|MT6765
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
Cast your vote
5 (29.4%)
12 (70.6%)
Total votes: 17
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or MediaTek Helio P35
- MediaTek Helio P22 or MediaTek Helio P35