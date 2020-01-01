Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 630 vs Helio P60 – what's better?

Snapdragon 630 vs Helio P60

Snapdragon 630
Snapdragon 630
VS
Helio P60
Helio P60

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Performs 90% better in floating-point computations
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 630
176
Helio P60 +56%
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630
987
Helio P60 +16%
1145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 630
н/д
Helio P60
172442

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Helio P60

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 800 MHz
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops 86 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 February 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM630 MT6771
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site Mediatek Helio P60 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P60 and Snapdragon 630 or ask any questions
