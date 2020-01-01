Snapdragon 630 vs Helio P70
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
51
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
41
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Performs 56% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Helio P70 +70%
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
987
Helio P70 +41%
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
192309
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 508
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|163 Gigaflops
|255 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|10.66 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 642
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2048 x 1536
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM630
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
Cast your vote
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and Mediatek Helio P60
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- MediaTek Helio P70 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Helio P70 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- MediaTek Helio P70 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- MediaTek Helio P70 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio P70 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710