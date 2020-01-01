Snapdragon 630 vs Helio X20
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
29
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Announced 2-years later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
- Performs 34% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 117K vs 93K
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Has 2 more cores
- Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (12.8 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Helio X20 +51%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +22%
996
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 630 +26%
117454
93425
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Helio X20
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 508
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|780 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|4
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|163 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|10.66 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 642
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2048 x 1536
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|May 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM630
|MT6797
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1