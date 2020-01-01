Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 630 vs Helio X20 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
  • Performs 34% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 117K vs 93K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (12.8 against 10.66 GB/s)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 630
176
Helio X20 +51%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +22%
996
Helio X20
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 630 +26%
117454
Helio X20
93425

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Helio X20

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 10
Frequency 2200 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 20 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3 billion
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 780 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 May 2015
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM630 MT6797
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site MediaTek Helio X20 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio X20 and Snapdragon 630, or ask any questions
