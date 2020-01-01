Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 429 – what's better?

Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 429

Snapdragon 630
Snapdragon 630
VS
Snapdragon 429
Snapdragon 429

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508) with the newer 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~89%)
  • Supports 67% higher memory bandwidth (10.66 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 117K vs 82K
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1950 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 630 +43%
117454
Snapdragon 429
82250

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 429

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 6 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 Adreno 504
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 1 1
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops 48.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2017 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM630 SDM429
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 730
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 625
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 632
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 636
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 and Samsung Exynos 7904
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 439
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 450
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 and MediaTek Helio A22
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 430

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 630, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish