We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 8 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
  • 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 630 +63%
90219
Snapdragon 430
55287
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 430

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 500 MHz
Number of ALUs 96 96
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2017 September 2015
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM630 MSM8937
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 430 and Snapdragon 630 or ask any questions
