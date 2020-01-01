Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 430
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
- 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 630 +63%
90219
55287
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
987
Snapdragon 430 +1%
999
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 508
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|163 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|10.66 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 642
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2048 x 1536
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM630
|MSM8937
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
Related Comparisons
- Snapdragon 630 or Snapdragon 730
- Snapdragon 630 or Snapdragon 632
- Snapdragon 630 or Helio P60
- Snapdragon 630 or Snapdragon 665
- Snapdragon 630 or Snapdragon 660
- Snapdragon 430 or Snapdragon 632
- Snapdragon 430 or Snapdragon 665
- Snapdragon 430 or Helio P35
- Snapdragon 430 or Snapdragon 435
- Snapdragon 430 or Helio P22