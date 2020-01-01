Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 435 – what's better?

Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 435

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~89%)
  • Supports 67% higher memory bandwidth (10.66 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 117K vs 73K
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 630 +60%
117454
Snapdragon 435
73620

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 435

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion
TDP 6 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 1 1
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2017 February 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM630 MSM8940
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site

