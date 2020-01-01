Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 435
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~89%)
- Supports 67% higher memory bandwidth (10.66 against 6.4 GB/s)
- 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 117K vs 73K
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +40%
176
126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +71%
996
584
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 630 +60%
117454
73620
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 435
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 508
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|1
|Shading units
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|163 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|10.66 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 642
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2048 x 1536
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM630
|MSM8940
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
