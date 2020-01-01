Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~89%)
- Supports 67% higher memory bandwidth (10.66 against 6.4 GB/s)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Snapdragon 439 +1%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +22%
987
810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
88825
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 508
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|163 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|10.66 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 642
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2048 x 1536
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM630
|SDM439
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
