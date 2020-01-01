Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (10.66 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Performs 31% better in floating-point computations
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +17%
176
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +2%
987
972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
88067
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 508
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|163 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|10.66 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 642
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2048 x 1536
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|June 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM630
|SDM450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
