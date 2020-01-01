Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Announced 2-years and 9-months later
- Performs 67% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Supports 30% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 147K vs 117K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Snapdragon 460 +45%
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
996
Snapdragon 460 +28%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
117454
Snapdragon 460 +25%
147298
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 460
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 508
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|256
|FLOPS
|163 Gigaflops
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|10.66 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 642
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2048 x 1536
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM630
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
