We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Performs 67% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Supports 30% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 10.66 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 147K vs 117K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 630
117454
Snapdragon 460 +25%
147298

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 6 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 256
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2017 January 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM630 SM4250-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

