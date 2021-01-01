Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 480

Snapdragon 630
VS
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 630
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Supports 59% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 10.66 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 118K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 630
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 630
118135
Snapdragon 480 +7%
126951
CPU 43446 -
GPU 14746 -
Memory 29560 -
UX 25968 -
Total score 118135 126951

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 70.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.22 images/s -
Speech recognition 18.35 words/s -
Machine learning 12.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.58 images/s -
HTML 5 1.27 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 323.5 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 6 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 128
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X51
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2017 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM630 SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
5. Mediatek Helio P60 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
7. MediaTek Helio G80 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 630, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish