Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Announced 3-years and 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Supports 59% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 118K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|43446
|-
|GPU
|14746
|-
|Memory
|29560
|-
|UX
|25968
|-
|Total score
|118135
|126951
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
176
Snapdragon 480 +122%
391
Multi-Core Score
987
Snapdragon 480 +45%
1432
|Image compression
|70.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|9.22 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|18.35 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.58 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.27 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|323.5 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 508
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|128
|FLOPS
|163 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|10.66 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 642
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2048 x 1536
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM630
|SM4350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
