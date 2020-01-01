Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 625 – what's better?

Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 625

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (10.66 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Performs 31% better in floating-point computations
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 630 +3%
90219
Snapdragon 625
87799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 625

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 508 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Number of ALUs 96 96
FLOPS 163 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 10.66 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 642 Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2017 February 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM630 MSM8953
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 630 or ask any questions
