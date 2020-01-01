Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 625
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (with Adreno 508 graphics) and Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (10.66 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Performs 31% better in floating-point computations
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 630 +3%
90219
87799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 630 +3%
176
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
987
Snapdragon 625 +5%
1032
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 508
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|163 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|10.66 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 642
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2048 x 1536
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM630
|MSM8953
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
Cast your vote
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Samsung Exynos 9610 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625