Snapdragon 632 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 10 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Apple A9
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 120K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
264
Apple A9 +106%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +5%
1064
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
120542
Apple A9 +42%
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|96
|192
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM632
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|-
Cast your vote
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8