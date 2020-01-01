Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 632 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Snapdragon 632 vs Apple A9

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Announced 2 years and 10 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Apple A9
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 120K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 632
264
Apple A9 +106%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +5%
1064
Apple A9
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 632
120542
Apple A9 +42%
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 1800 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 96 192
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1 AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 LTE Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM632 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site -

