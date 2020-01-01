Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 632 vs Kirin 655 – what's better?

Snapdragon 632 vs Kirin 655

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 122K vs 66K
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~24%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +53%
264
Kirin 655
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +25%
1061
Kirin 655
850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 632 +84%
122692
Kirin 655
66542

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Kirin 655

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2120 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 725 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 124.8 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1 AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2018 December 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM632 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site -

