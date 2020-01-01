Snapdragon 632 vs Kirin 710A
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
- Announced 2-years later
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 156K vs 119K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
264
Kirin 710A +20%
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1027
Kirin 710A +12%
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119081
Kirin 710A +32%
156816
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM632
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|-
