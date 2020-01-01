Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 632 vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

Snapdragon 632 vs Kirin 710F

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 120K
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 6 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 632
264
Kirin 710F +23%
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632
1064
Kirin 710F +28%
1364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 632
120542
Kirin 710F +41%
170235

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1 AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 January 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM632 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710F and Snapdragon 632 or ask any questions
