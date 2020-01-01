Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 632 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Supports 243% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 173K vs 122K
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~24%)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 632
264
Kirin 950 +31%
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632
1061
Kirin 950 +22%
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 632
122692
Kirin 950 +41%
173287

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 725 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 124.8 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz -
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1 AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM632 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site -

