Snapdragon 632 vs Kirin 955
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
40
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Supports 243% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 7.46 GB/s)
- 39% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~24%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
264
Kirin 955 +30%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1061
Kirin 955 +4%
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 632 +3%
122692
119162
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Kirin 955
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|725 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|4
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|124.8 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|-
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|April 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM632
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|-
