Snapdragon 632 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Supports 286% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 120K
- Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
264
Kirin 960 +44%
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1064
Kirin 960 +50%
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
120542
Kirin 960 +82%
218909
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Cores
|-
|8
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|October 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM632
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|-
