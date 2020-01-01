Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 632 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 1 year and 9 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Supports 286% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 120K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 632
264
Kirin 960 +44%
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632
1064
Kirin 960 +50%
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 632
120542
Kirin 960 +82%
218909

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 1037 MHz
Cores - 8
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS - 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1 AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 October 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM632 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site -

