Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 632 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Snapdragon 632 vs Kirin 970

Snapdragon 632
Snapdragon 632
VS
Kirin 970
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 10 months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Supports 289% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 95%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 120K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 632
264
Kirin 970 +48%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632
1064
Kirin 970 +31%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 632
120542
Kirin 970 +95%
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 746 MHz
Cores - 12
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS - 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem X9 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2018 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM632 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Snapdragon 632 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish