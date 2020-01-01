Snapdragon 632 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 10 months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 289% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 95%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 120K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
264
Kirin 970 +48%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1064
Kirin 970 +31%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
120542
Kirin 970 +95%
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|-
|12
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM632
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
