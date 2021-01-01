Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 632 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Snapdragon 632 vs Dimensity 1000L

Snapdragon 632
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Snapdragon 632
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 119K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • 44% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 632
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 632
119578
Dimensity 1000L +178%
333006
CPU 60244 124605
GPU 10499 97817
Memory 27587 68951
UX 11175 44792
Total score 119578 333006
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 81 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 18.95 words/s -
Machine learning 13.05 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.73 images/s -
HTML 5 1.05 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 426.3 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 7 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 725 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 1 9
Shading units 96 144
FLOPS 124.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1 AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 LTE Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 November 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM632 MT6885Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 720G or Snapdragon 632
2. Snapdragon 439 or Snapdragon 632
3. Snapdragon 450 or Snapdragon 632
4. Helio G35 or Snapdragon 632
5. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 632
6. Snapdragon 865 or Dimensity 1000L
7. Snapdragon 855 or Dimensity 1000L
8. Helio G90T or Dimensity 1000L
9. Dimensity 800 or Dimensity 1000L

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Snapdragon 632, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish