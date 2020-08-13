Snapdragon 632 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 120K vs 110K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +50%
264
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +7%
1064
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 632 +9%
120542
110882
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM632
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
