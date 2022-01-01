Snapdragon 632 vs Helio G37
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|55630
|-
|GPU
|16312
|-
|Memory
|23558
|-
|UX
|52895
|-
|Total score
|149370
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 632 +10%
265
241
Multi-Core Score
1048
Helio G37 +1%
1060
|Image compression
|81 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|18.95 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|13.05 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|8.73 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.05 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|426.3 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Graphics test
|1 FPS
|-
|Score
|169
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Helio G37
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|725 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|124.8 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM632
|MT6765V/CB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|-
