Snapdragon 632 vs Helio G70

VS
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 196K vs 120K
  • Announced 1 year and 7 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 632
264
Helio G70 +38%
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632
1064
Helio G70 +20%
1273
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 632
120542
Helio G70 +63%
196665

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Helio G70

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 820 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1 AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM632 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site MediaTek Helio G70 official site

