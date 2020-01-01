Snapdragon 632 vs Helio G70
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 196K vs 120K
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
264
Helio G70 +38%
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1064
Helio G70 +20%
1273
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
120542
Helio G70 +63%
196665
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|-
|320 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM632
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
Cast your vote
34 (24.5%)
105 (75.5%)
Total votes: 139
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Samsung Exynos 7885 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 vs MediaTek Helio G70
- MediaTek Helio P70 vs MediaTek Helio G70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs MediaTek Helio G70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs MediaTek Helio G70
- MediaTek Helio G90 vs MediaTek Helio G70