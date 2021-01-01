Snapdragon 632 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 3-years later
- Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 118K
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|60244
|74619
|GPU
|10499
|33985
|Memory
|27587
|42103
|UX
|11175
|43577
|Total score
|118649
|192977
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
263
Helio G88 +27%
335
Multi-Core Score
1034
Helio G88 +25%
1290
|Image compression
|81 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|18.95 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|13.05 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|8.73 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.05 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|426.3 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|7 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|725 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|124.8 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM632
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1