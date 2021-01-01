Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 632 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Snapdragon 632 vs Helio G88

Snapdragon 632
VS
Helio G88
Snapdragon 632
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 3-years later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 118K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 632
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 632
118649
Helio G88 +63%
192977
CPU 60244 74619
GPU 10499 33985
Memory 27587 42103
UX 11175 43577
Total score 118649 192977
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 632
263
Helio G88 +27%
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 632
1034
Helio G88 +25%
1290
Image compression 81 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 18.95 words/s -
Machine learning 13.05 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.73 images/s -
HTML 5 1.05 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 426.3 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 7 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 725 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 124.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1 AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM632 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

