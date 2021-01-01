Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 632 vs Helio G95 – what's better?

Snapdragon 632 vs Helio G95

Snapdragon 632
VS
Helio G95
Snapdragon 632
Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 336K vs 122K
  • Performs 57% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~24%)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 632
vs
Helio G95

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 632
122574
Helio G95 +175%
336760
CPU 62654 95615
GPU 11675 85900
Memory 30153 54379
UX 16986 98554
Total score 122574 336760
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 632
267
Helio G95 +96%
523
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 632
1062
Helio G95 +51%
1608
Image compression 81 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 18.95 words/s -
Machine learning 13.05 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.73 images/s -
HTML 5 1.05 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 426.3 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 57 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[High]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 725 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 124.8 Gigaflops 195.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1 AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 September 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM632 MT6785V/CD
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (14.3%)
6 (85.7%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and Samsung Exynos 9611
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and MediaTek Helio G35
6. MediaTek Helio G95 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. MediaTek Helio G95 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
8. MediaTek Helio G95 and Samsung Exynos 9611
9. MediaTek Helio G95 and MediaTek Dimensity 700
10. MediaTek Helio G95 and MediaTek Helio G90T

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G95 and Snapdragon 632, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish