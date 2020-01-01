Snapdragon 632 vs Helio P20
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
35
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (12.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +54%
264
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +22%
1064
873
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
120542
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM632
|MT6757
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
